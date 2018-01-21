South Africa

Up to 50 people injured in bus accident in Kempton Park

21 January 2018 - 17:25 By Timeslive
50 people were injured on when a bus overturned on the R25 in Kempton Park.
Image: ER24

Between 40 and 50 people were injured on Sunday afternoon when a bus overturned on the R25 under the Zuurfontein Bridge in Kempton Park on the East Rand‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said injuries ranged from minor to critical.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ arrived on the scene to find the bus lying on its side on the side of the road. Several occupants were walking around on the scene while several others were found still inside the vehicle.

“Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics set up a triage area and began assessing the patients‚” Meiring said.

“Assessments showed that the patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“Paramedics from various services treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

He added that exact cause of the collision was not yet known but that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

