A controversial call to keep white and Indian undertakers from working in the country’s township is gathering steam‚ as members of the National Funeral Parlour Association of South Africa (Nafupa SA) embark on a public picket on Wednesday.

The picket is expected to start in Umlazi and take protesters to a yet undisclosed Avbob branch to drive their point home.

But on Tuesday‚ the Doves Group filed papers in the Durban High Court seeking to interdict Nafupa SA from disrupting the operation of their branches. The notice of motion‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ further aims to prevent damage to property‚ and the creation of an environment which is not conducive to conducting business.

Doves Group marketing manager Mpho Rakgotho confirmed that papers had been filed on Nafupa SA and that their attorneys were waiting for a date for the matter to be brought before the court.

Nafupa SA’s secretary-general‚ Nkosentsha Shezi‚ called for a ban on white and Indian owned funeral parlours from conducting funerals in townships as a step toward redressing apartheid. He said that if white and Indian undertakers stayed out of the townships‚ local black owned community businesses could prosper.