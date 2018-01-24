The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit has bust what it believes to be a major cross-border vehicle theft syndicate‚ with the arrests of nine suspects.

It said the suspects‚ arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation‚ included five police officers‚ a Home Affairs official and three runners.

Some of the suspects were nabbed in different part of Limpopo and others in Pretoria. “The arrest is a culmination of ‘Operation Mirror’ and took place on Monday and yesterday. It is aimed at addressing corrupt officials and other illegal activities which amongst others‚ include smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles at the Beitbridge port of entry in Musina‚” said Hawks spokesman Captain Matimba Maluleke.