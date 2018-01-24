South Africa

Hawks dismantle major cross-border vehicle theft syndicate

24 January 2018 - 17:18 By Timeslive
The Hawks’ arrested nine suspects what it believes to be a major cross-border vehicle theft syndicate. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit has bust what it believes to be a major cross-border vehicle theft syndicate‚ with the arrests of nine suspects.

It said the suspects‚ arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation‚ included five police officers‚ a Home Affairs official and three runners.

Some of the suspects were nabbed in different part of Limpopo and others in Pretoria. “The arrest is a culmination of ‘Operation Mirror’ and took place on Monday and yesterday. It is aimed at addressing corrupt officials and other illegal activities which amongst others‚ include smuggling of suspected stolen vehicles at the Beitbridge port of entry in Musina‚” said Hawks spokesman Captain Matimba Maluleke.

He said the suspects had been the subject of an investigation since 2016 following various complaints from the public.

“The nine allegedly worked in accord‚ arranging fraudulent documents to ensure safe passage for stolen vehicles through the border‚ in exchange of bribes.

“The five police officers from Tom Burke SAPS and the port entry respectively‚ as well as the home affairs official and the three alleged runners are expected to appear in different magistrates’ courts across the province today (Wednesday)‚” Maluleke added.

