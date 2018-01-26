While Eskom executive Matshela Koko is adamant he will not resign over R600 million in contracts awarded to his daughter’s company‚ the state power utility has fired at least one senior manager for his role in awarding the tender.

The axing of Dhiraj Bhimma‚ Eskom’s senior general manager: outages‚ has fuelled speculation that Koko could be on his way out and might approach the Labour Court to challenge a decision to fire him for his role in the tender controversy.

Bhimma has been dismissed with immediate effect in what looks to be further action against impropriety at Eskom. Bhimma becomes the fourth senior manager to leave Eskom this week.

On Tuesday suspended Eskom chief financial officer and alleged Gupta lieutenant Anoj Singh resigned with immediate effect‚ followed by group capital executive Prish Govender a day later‚ and acting commercial general manager Charles Kalima on Thursday. These resignations were sparked by last Friday’s resignation by Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza.