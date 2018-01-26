A video circulating on social media appears to show the origins of Friday's planned mass action in Pretoria.

The city got an alert about the plot this week as a group of disgruntled Expanded Public Works Programme workers‚ who call themselves Vat Alles‚ launched a campaign to protest the expiry of their contracts.

The video starts with a crowd singing a struggle song entitled “Noma kukubi siyaya‚” loosely translated‚ “We are going there‚ no matter what.” The man leading the song is wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey and is standing in front of an audience in what looks like a community hall. As the song proceeds‚ more people walk into the hall. Then one of the men standing in front of the audience calls ANC Youth League regional leader Lesego Makhubela to come and address the gathering.

“We are not marching on the 26th. It’s a total shutdown of Tshwane. We will go to the municipality to collect employment contracts. Permanent employment contracts‚” said Makhubela as the crowd applauds and shouts in agreement.

He adds: “We are not going there to hand [anyone] a letter.”