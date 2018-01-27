South Africa

Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter

27 January 2018 - 13:30 By Timeslive
A man will appear in court for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. File photo.
A man will appear in court for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. File photo.
Image: iStock

A 53-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

The man was arrested by Nyanga police in the Samora Machel area on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred this week while the mother was busy in the house.

“The suspect told the victim not to tell her mother but the girl ultimately informed someone close to her‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Also due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a charge of murder, is a 20-year-old suspect who was arrested on Thursday in Sweet Home Farms for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man‚ who died later in hospital. The incident allegedly occurred in December.

READ MORE:

Duck and dive attorney nabbed outside court

Handcuffs finally snapped shut around the wrists of Durban attorney Ajay Debba when‚ after “ducking and diving” for two months‚ he was arrested at ...
News
1 day ago

67 arrested in raid by City of Joburg on hijacked properties

Sixty-seven undocumented immigrants were arrested on Wednesday after the City of Johannesburg conducted a crime prevention operation in three ...
News
1 day ago

Three JMPD constables arrested for murder of journalist

Three constables attached to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate ...
News
1 day ago

KZN ‘cannibals’ appear in court

Four men at the centre of a an alleged “cannibalism” case made a brief appearance in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban takes a stand against rock attacks South Africa
  2. Three dead after bakkie hits cow South Africa
  3. Tillerson insists Russia to blame for Syria chemical attacks World
  4. Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X