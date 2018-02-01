It was an emotional sight as two Johannesburg Metro Police officers collapsed from grief on Thursday as they visited the scene where their colleagues were crushed‚ allegedly by a drunken driver‚ at a roadblock on Monday.

As their colleagues blasted out gospel songs on their brass instruments‚ the officers were attended to by paramedics on the scene who moved them from the sight.

It was an equally emotional sight of despair for the families of the two dead officers‚ Sophie Ngoasheng and Winnie Mokgolo‚ who sat on chairs just metres away from two silver crosses which had been hammered to the ground in remembrance of the two.

Some of the families wept as they were handed flowers and one by one‚ they walked to the crosses to lay the flowers.