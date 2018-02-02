Another traffic cop killed by a speeding motorist
A traffic officer was killed after being run over by a motorist in Schomanskloof in Mpumalanga on Friday‚ the provincial community safety department said.
It comes less than a week after two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were killed when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into a roadblock they were manning.
Speaking on Friday’s incident‚ Mpumalanga community safety department spokesman Moeti Mmusi said: "Vincent Ngomane died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle this morning on N4 Toll Road in Schomanskloof near Montros. The incident took place when the on duty traffic officer was stopping a red Audi sedan and suddenly a highly speeding silver grey Chevrolet Aveo side swiped the Audi sedan and started to overturn on the road and hit the traffic officer."
The officer sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to the Nelspruit Medi-Clinic.
"He later succumbed to the injuries. The driver of the speeding vehicle also sustained minor injuries during the accident and he was taken to Medic Clinic for medical examination‚" said Mmusi.
Ngomane had recently received an award from Safety MEC‚ Pat Ngomane for his performance during the festive season.
He was one of at least three officers who were killed on the job this week.
In Gauteng‚ two JMPD officers were mowed down‚ allegedly by a drunk motorist‚ on Monday night near Sandton.
Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured when the motorist lost control and rammed his car into a roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.
