A traffic officer was killed after being run over by a motorist in Schomanskloof in Mpumalanga on Friday‚ the provincial community safety department said.

It comes less than a week after two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were killed when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into a roadblock they were manning.

Speaking on Friday’s incident‚ Mpumalanga community safety department spokesman Moeti Mmusi said: "Vincent Ngomane died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle this morning on N4 Toll Road in Schomanskloof near Montros. The incident took place when the on duty traffic officer was stopping a red Audi sedan and suddenly a highly speeding silver grey Chevrolet Aveo side swiped the Audi sedan and started to overturn on the road and hit the traffic officer."