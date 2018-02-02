Ntuli‚ 29‚ appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ almost three weeks after he was arrested.

After addressing the court‚ Ntuli walked down the steps to the holding cells beneath the court room‚ casually waving to people in the gallery.

In the front row Lee’s mother Carmen sat and seethed.

The businessman faces of a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ kidnapping and fraud.

He was arrested by private investigator Brad Nathanson‚ who was commissioned to investigate Lee's disappearance by paternal family living in Australia.

Lee‚ who worked as an escort to support her mother‚ was last seen on January 4 outside a Durban North house that operates as a brothel.