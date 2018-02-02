A mineworker rescued from Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State said he fears for mineworkers’ safety when mining operations resumed on Friday.

Phakiso Nanyane‚ who was one of the 950 miners rescued when they were trapped underground for about 30 hours after a power failure‚ complained about the mine's response for medical attention and food. “The medical attention was poor. The food also came late and only about a quarter of the people ate. It was a dangerous situation. It was difficult. It’s not something we are used to‚" Nanyane said during an interview on the SABC's Morning Live show.

He claimed this was the second time that such an incident had occurred.

"The problem is that management could not foresee it. The first time we went in at night. We only came out the next morning at around 11am. Now we went in at 10pm [on Wednesday] we are only coming out now on Friday. We ask ourselves‚ what will happen if this continues‚” Nanyane said.