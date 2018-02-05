Beware: Not all of the spring water being collected by residents in Cape Town is safe for drinking.

Neither is the water being sold illegally and delivered to private homes by profiteers across the city.

Christa Hugo‚ an environmental health coordinator in the City of Cape Town‚ warned at a media briefing on Monday: “The city has 70 springs. They do not form part of the city’s water reticulation system and are not monitored and controlled for drinking water standards.”

Only 10 springs so far‚ in residential areas‚ had been sampled once a month‚ and now “newly popular” sites were being added to the list for testing‚ she said.

The list of safe‚ unsafe‚ and untested sites was not available at the time of publishing.

Unfortunately‚ signs warning the public not to drink from the springs‚ or use the water for cooking purposes‚ had been removed at various sites by members of the public‚ she said.