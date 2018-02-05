Salga calls for a collective effort to deal with the water crisis

The South African Local Government Association has called for a collective effort to deal with the water crisis facing municipalities across the country.

Salga’s national executive committee met on Monday in Cape Town‚ and the water crisis was one of the big issues discussed on the day. The association said there needed to be more action to combat climate change and implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement's was drafted to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.