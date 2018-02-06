South Africa

Joburg officials to hand footage of Luthuli House attack to police

06 February 2018 - 13:16 By Timeslive

Johannesburg officials will hand footage depicting clashes outside Luthuli House to police‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

An ANC branch secretary has been widely condemned after images emerged of him attacking a woman during a standoff between protesters near the ANC headquarters on Monday. The confrontation erupted during demonstrations led by Black First Land First in support of President Jacob Zuma. Choas erupted after an opposing group joined the fray.

“I was particularly shocked to see photos believed to be that of the ANC Branch Secretary in the Inner City‚ Thabiso Setona‚ assaulting an elderly woman during the protest‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

“Residents identified him and had contacted me with information. As such we will be submitting the information to the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

