Two women were attacked outside the ANC headquarters during a standoff between pro and anti-Zuma protesters. One man‚ believed to be an ANC branch secretary‚ was seen kicking a woman. He later handed himself over to police.

“I am deeply concerned about such barbaric behaviour‚ more especially meted out by a person of his stature who is expected to champion the rights of women in the province‚ particularly within his constituency‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She said it was unfortunate that the incident had occurred while bystanders and police looked on.