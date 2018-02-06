Gauteng MEC calls for investigation into Luthuli House attack
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on authorities to investigate the assault on two women outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday.
“I condemn with contempt the assault of women during a protest action outside Chief Albert Luthuli’s House. I am very concerned about the rising number of assault cases‚ especially against women‚” Nkosi-Malobane said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two women were attacked outside the ANC headquarters during a standoff between pro and anti-Zuma protesters. One man‚ believed to be an ANC branch secretary‚ was seen kicking a woman. He later handed himself over to police.
“I am deeply concerned about such barbaric behaviour‚ more especially meted out by a person of his stature who is expected to champion the rights of women in the province‚ particularly within his constituency‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.
She said it was unfortunate that the incident had occurred while bystanders and police looked on.
“It is a constitutional right for members of our communities to organize themselves and engage in a peaceful protest but once that right is violated it becomes a crime. No one has a right to abuse women‚ irrespective of contrasting political views‚” she said.
“Members of the public have avenues they can explore to raise their concerns instead of resorting to violence and abuse of women. I have instructed the Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate this case accordingly and ensure that justice is served.”
