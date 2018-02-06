South Africa

Koko faces new Eskom disciplinary inquiry

06 February 2018 - 13:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Matshela Koko
Matshela Koko
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

Eskom’s chief generation officer Matshela Koko‚ who is implicated in awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter‚ is facing a fresh disciplinary inquiry.

Koko was back in the Labour Court on Tuesday to challenge an earlier ultimatum issued by the parastatal that he either resign or be fired.

He had planned to argue‚ in a responding affidavit submitted to the court‚ that the power utility had not followed proper procedure when its newly appointed board gave him the ultimatum.

Eskom's Koko suspended - but vows to fight

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has again been suspended by the power utility.
News
5 days ago

But that argument‚ according to Eskom‚ was no longer valid as the ultimatum had been dropped‚ fresh disciplinary charges had been instituted and he was on suspension.

The Sunday Times reported in 2017 that Impulse International‚ a company in which his stepdaughter Koketso Choma owned a stake‚ was awarded tenders worth close to R1-billion‚ allegedly without proper processes being followed. Koko said at the time that he had no influence over the awarding of the tenders.

An internal disciplinary hearing initially found him not guilty on charges he had acted to benefit his stepdaughter. He was later presented with the ultimatum to resign or be fired by the new board – which he flatly rejected.

In his replying affidavit submitted in court on Tuesday‚ Koko had planned to deny allegations that he was a central player in the collapse of corporate governance at the utility.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe confirmed on Tuesday that Koko faced a new disciplinary inquiry.

READ MORE:

Outa 'cautiously optimistic' about PIC's Eskom loan

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is sceptical of a R5 billion loan granted to Eskom by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
News
6 hours ago

We handed over information that was requested by Hawks: Eskom

Eskom says it has handed documents relating to coal contracts to the Hawks after the unit requested information from its interim CEO‚ Phakamani ...
News
19 hours ago

Eskom gets R5-billion bailout amid “enormous liquidity constraints”

Power utility Eskom has received an “advance” of R5-billion from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ on behalf of the Government Employees ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Koko faces new Eskom disciplinary inquiry South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. 'Criminal war of words' sparks Cape Town court protest South Africa
  4. KZN hippo on the loose after fight with alpha male South Africa
  5. Guatemalan accused of Camps Bay murder starts testifying South Africa

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X