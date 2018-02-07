A 25-second video clip that went viral last week shows two men exchange words before one – seemingly unprovoked – strikes his unsuspecting opponent with his elbow.

The aggressor‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ described his shame at the incident.

“I’m ashamed ... obviously I was in the wrong. I shouldn’t have done that and I messed up. I should have walked away.”

The victim‚ Ntando Gumede‚ rebuffed repeated attempts to contact him by TimesLIVE.

He said that he was unable to speak‚ saying only that he “had a lot going on” in his life.

He’d told a Sunday newspaper that he had intended on reporting the matter to the police‚ but was worried about the unwanted attention the matter would bring his parents.

“At first I didn’t want to because I didn’t want my parents to know of the incident. When the video went viral‚ I decided I should because of the pressure. Now that the incident is out in the open‚ I do not have to fear my parents finding out‚ so I will consider opening a case‚” Gumede was quoted as saying.

He added that he had not heard from his attacker.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that no case of assault had been reported to them.