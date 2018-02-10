Police have vehemently denied that Independent Police Investigative Directorate head‚ Robert McBride faces imminent arrest.

Reports emerged on Saturday evening that McBride was to be arrested on Monday.

His apparent planned arrest is said to center on the police watchdog's investigation into disgraced national police commissioner‚ Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court alongside his wife‚ Brigadier Beauty Phahlane‚ and used car salesman‚ Durand Snyman on Thursday in connection with charges of corruption and fraud.