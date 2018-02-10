South Africa

Police deny McBride arrest imminent‚ Ipid claims 'Phahlane protection squad' at work

10 February 2018 - 19:17 By Graeme Hosken
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride. File photo.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Police have vehemently denied that Independent Police Investigative Directorate head‚ Robert McBride faces imminent arrest.

Reports emerged on Saturday evening that McBride was to be arrested on Monday.

His apparent planned arrest is said to center on the police watchdog's investigation into disgraced national police commissioner‚ Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court alongside his wife‚ Brigadier Beauty Phahlane‚ and used car salesman‚ Durand Snyman on Thursday in connection with charges of corruption and fraud.

Robert McBride claims police top brass plotted to buy ANC votes, say SAPS sources

A fresh power battle has erupted in the higher echelons of the SAPS, with the top brass accused of intending to bribe delegates at the recent ANC ...
News
6 days ago

The charges stem from Phahlane allegedly receiving kickbacks for the awarding of lucrative contracts to suppliers while he headed the SAPS forensic division.

TimesLIVE understands that police minister‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ is to be briefed by officials on Sunday on several matters which relate to McBride.

Mbalula's spokesman‚ Vuyo Mhaga said he had left the minister in Cape Town and was unaware of any planned briefings.

National police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo denied that there were any plans for the imminent arrest of McBride or anyone of his team members

"Whoever is saying this is spreading malicious rumours. I can say it categorically without fear of contradiction."

Ipid, police agree on who investigates whom

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the police have struck a deal that bars the police from investigating, without the permission of ...
News
2 months ago

But‚ Ipid spokesman‚ Moses Dlamini on Saturday night said as Ipid they were not surprised that so soon after Phahlane appeared in court‚ "on account of our investigation‚ there is push back and this unlawful attack on the Ipid.

"What is staggering is that Phahlane's protection squad continues to undermine a legitimate investigation of massive corruption in the SAPS without anybody telling them to stop."

Dlamini said they were questioning where the "squad's" approval came from.

He said that Ipid had informed Mbalula and the national police commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Khehla Sithole‚ about the news that McBride faced arrest.

"We are of the opinion that Ipid is under threat from a criminal syndicate within the police and that these attacks which are based on false allegations are simply a continuation of that criminal agenda. Interfering with the work of Ipid is a serious offence."

READ MORE

McBride granted access to relative for Christmas

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride has successfully applied to the Pretoria magistrate's court to grant him ...
News
2 months ago

IPID head Robert McBride in court on charge of alleged child abuse

Head of police watchdog IPID Robert McBride on Wednesday appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges related to the contravention of the ...
Politics
5 months ago

McBride denies assaulting teen

Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride has denied assaulting his teenage relative and has said he had only “admonished” her ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Police deny McBride arrest imminent‚ Ipid claims 'Phahlane protection squad' at ... South Africa
  2. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa
  3. Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini slams Miway over audio leak South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Your city needs you: Cape Town signs up Day Zero army South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X