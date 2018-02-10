Your city needs you: Cape Town signs up Day Zero army

Cape Town is recruiting an army of volunteers in preparation for Day Zero.

They are needed to help run water collection points and to make sure communities are prepared for Day Zero and kept informed.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Saturday that mass information sessions were under way with neighbourhood watches‚ community organisations and religious groups.

“[They] are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to mobilise the whole of society to help us survive the greatest crisis this city has every faced‚” he said.