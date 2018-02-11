Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has condemned the participation of senior police officers in criminal activities and says the fight against crime can only be won if led by a credible and corruption-free South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee noted that over the past week several current senior and former senior SAPS officials had been subjected to court processes in the country. Some had pleaded guilty on corruption-related charges‚ others were sentenced to long prison terms while others must still offer their pleas in the related court cases.

The committee’s chairperson‚ Francois Beukman‚ said the committee condemned any act of criminality by SAPS members‚ more so those committed by senior SAPS officials.