Court to rule on De Lille’s application for secret ballot on no-confidence motion

Beleaguered Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has to wait until Wednesday afternoon to find out if the high court will order a secret ballot vote in the motion of no confidence against her.

The application was heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday and counsel locked horns until after 5pm.

In a statement preceding the application‚ De Lille said she was “seeking an order to ensure that all councillors in the City of Cape Town are free to vote according to their conscience‚ either in favour or against the motion of no confidence against me. I also demand a demand a secret vote.”