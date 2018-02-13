The owner of the Masego Home for the Elderly‚ which is still housing three mentally ill patients from Life Esidimeni‚ despite the Gauteng Health Department's declaration that it would move them‚ said on Tuesday the patients had nowhere else to go.

"Since they were admitted to Life Esidimeni twenty or thirty years back‚ these patients’ relatives were never there. I was once a matron at Life Esidimeni and they are very good at tracing the users’ families. It is on record that they were transferred to us as patients and it is stated that no family members or relatives were found and it was also difficult for us to find people who were never there for these patients‚" said Maletsatsi Mokgojoa.

She was speaking to PowerFM on Tuesday afternoon.