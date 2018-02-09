The state wants the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing to disregard the torture suffered by deceased psychiatric patients when awarding compensation to aggrieved families.

The state and Section 27‚ which represents 74 families‚ agreed on R200‚000 to compensate relatives for emotional shock and funeral costs. However‚ the families also want to be compensated for constitutional damages‚ which the state has disputed.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo‚ in submitting closing arguments on behalf of the state during the hearings today‚ said evidence in relation to how patients were tortured and starved to death was irrelevant.

He said that when determining compensation‚ consideration should only be given to the emotional trauma experienced by families and not the human rights abuses suffered by the dead patients.