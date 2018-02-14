Cattle thieves ignore ominous coffin warning

Not even a ghoulish‚ half-buried coffin is enough to scare off stock thieves raiding farms in the town of Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape.

Cattle farmer Frans Kruger‚ who planted a black coffin on his property as a deterrent‚ says theft on his and neighbouring farms is rampant.

“I have done everything I could but they just won’t stop and what I want to emphasise is that the thieves are not only targeting white farmers but everyone who owns livestock. Not so long ago they hit my neighbouring farmers‚ Mthandazo Hewu and Reverend Edward Tafeni‚” he told the Daily Dispatch.

He said more than 50 animals had been stolen from him and neighbouring farmers since he planted the coffin in the veld in October 2017. At least 110 cattle had been stolen in the farming area over the past year.

Kruger believes a well-organised group of thieves is behind the spate of thefts.