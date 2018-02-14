As the Hawks raided the Gupta residence in Saxonwold on Wednesday morning‚ some have questioned the timing of the operation.

The Hawks said three people were arrested after an early morning raid linked to its state capture investigation‚ centred around the Gupta business family‚ who are associates of President Jacob Zuma. The operation coincided with a number of political plays surrounding Zuma.

The Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile Van Damme said the action was better late than never.

“The Hawks just now realized there are sgebengus (criminals) at Saxonwold? Meanwhile South Africa HAS BEEN pointing to that compound. When crime fighting is to flex muscles to your political opponents. Anyway. Better late than never‚ hope cases *actually prosecuted*‚” she said.