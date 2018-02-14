South Africa

Gupta raid – a little too late?

14 February 2018 - 11:02 By NALEDI SHANGE
The Hawks raided the Gupta family's compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on 14 February 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy

As the Hawks raided the Gupta residence in Saxonwold on Wednesday morning‚ some have questioned the timing of the operation.

The Hawks said three people were arrested after an early morning raid linked to its state capture investigation‚ centred around the Gupta business family‚ who are associates of President Jacob Zuma. The operation coincided with a number of political plays surrounding Zuma.

The Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile Van Damme said the action was better late than never.

“The Hawks just now realized there are sgebengus (criminals) at Saxonwold? Meanwhile South Africa HAS BEEN pointing to that compound. When crime fighting is to flex muscles to your political opponents. Anyway. Better late than never‚ hope cases *actually prosecuted*‚” she said.

Former general secretary of Cosatu Zwelinzima Vavi concurred.

“They are finally joining us in search of the #SaxonwoldShebeen - but surely by now they have removed all incriminating evidence #guptacompound‚” he tweeted.

Black First Land First’s Andile Mngxitama said all this was part of a ploy to unravel Zuma after the ANC on Tuesday announced that it had recalled him. Zuma was initially expected to brief the nation at 10am on Wednesday to respond to the ANC request but officials later said no such announcement had been decided on.

“Spectacles of raids; fishing expeditions; all curated to bolster the narrative of corruption is Guptas and Zuma. All timed to give a regime change move a boost. We stand with Msholozi. We are not shaken we know who the looters are. History is not ending #handsOffZuma‚” Mngxitama said.

Meanwhile‚ Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina applauded the police for taking action.

“Well done @MbalulaFikile and the Hawks for arresting Guptas‚ they have really messed up many innocent comrades. Let them rot in jail.”

