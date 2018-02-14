The embattled Gupta family was on Wednesday morning hoping to strike a deal with the Hawks after the special unit carried out a raid on the controversial family’s Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg earlier in the day.

News of the planned deals‚ which would require the family's lawyers to meet the Hawks on Wednesday‚ followed reports that President Jacob Zuma’s son and Gupta business associate Duduzane Zuma was to hand himself over‚ with his lawyers‚ to the Hawks on Wednesday.

Duduzane‚ in response to SMSs and calls‚ said he was in a meeting and could not speak.

He failed to comment on reports that he would hand himself over to the Hawks.