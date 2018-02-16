South Africa

End of the line for railway track thief

16 February 2018 - 13:42 By Hendrick Mphande
Eugene Coetzee
Eugene Coetzee
Image: ‘Oom’ Dries Marais

A criminal career spanning decades was finally derailed when “Oom” Dries Marais was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday of stealing railway tracks worth R2.7-million.

Marais‚ 77‚ however‚ will only hear his fate on April 12 when sentence will be handed down. Sentencing was postponed so a correctional supervision report can be drawn up.

A frail and tired-looking Marais was convicted on nine charges‚ including fraud‚ forgery‚ theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

His conviction is a result of an elaborate scheme in which he stole railway tracks and sleepers in the Steynsburg area.

To do this‚ he forged a letter from Transnet stating he had permission to remove the goods and then hired companies to dismantle‚ lift and transport the material to the Western Cape.

The Herald 

READ MORE

R90m pumped into security on Cape Town's ailing railways

A massive security operation was unveiled on Friday for Cape Town’s collapsing and crime-ridden railway system.
News
7 days ago

Numsa calls for investigation into death of Gautrain worker

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on the Railway Safety Regulator to do a “thorough” investigation following the ...
News
8 days ago

Prasa board fails to pitch up for parliamentary meeting

Committee summons board to come on 13 February
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. DUT postpones lectures indefinitely South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape reaches out to Western Cape farmers South Africa
  3. Court orders Mkhwebane to personally pay some legal costs South Africa
  4. Why Cape Town’s Dunoon has erupted South Africa
  5. End of the line for railway track thief South Africa

Latest Videos

BDTV: News Leader with Makhosi Khoza
South African Kids' State of the Nation Address
X