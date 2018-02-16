South Africa

Koko resigns from Eskom

16 February 2018 - 12:09 By Katharine Child
Matshela Koko has resigned.
Image: Esa Alexander

Embattled chief generation officer Matshela Koko has resigned from Eskom‚ a spokesperson said on Friday.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed Koko’s resignation to TimesLIVE.

In his resignation letter‚ Koko stated that the resignation was not an admission of guilt‚ according to Fin 24.

Koko had returned to the power utility after being acquitted in a disciplinary hearing that was largely seen as a “sham”.

He had been accused of being involved in awarding contracts worth R1-billion to a company in which his stepdaughter held a stake.

