Seven people were arrested on Friday in Table View‚ Cape Town‚ for being in possession of rhino horn‚ abalone and rock lobsters.

Following up on information received about illegal activities‚ members from the Cape Town K9 Unit‚ the Saldanha and Cape Town Sea Border police and Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries raided three houses in Table View‚ the South African Police Service said.

Laptops‚ cell phones and cash were also seized.

The suspects are to appear in Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday.