Violence erupted at Phambili High School in Durban on Tuesday when learners allegedly ran amok and destroyed a neighbouring property where the school wants to build four classrooms.

Tenants say they came under attack when some learners allegedly went on the rampage and stormed the property‚ damaging furniture and appliances and attacking residents who ran for their lives. A bed was pulled into Sarnia Road‚ where roadworks were underway‚ and set alight.

One of the residents‚ Sizwe Lombo‚ was hit on the head and leg with a rock. With blood pouring down his face from his injuries‚ he told TimesLIVE that he had lived in the property as long as he could remember.