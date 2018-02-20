South Africa

Durban residents claim school pupils attacked them

20 February 2018 - 12:53 By Bongani Mthethwa

Violence erupted at Phambili High School in Durban on February 20 2018 when learners allegedly ran amok and destroyed a neighbouring property where the school wants to build four classrooms.

Violence erupted at Phambili High School in Durban on Tuesday when learners allegedly ran amok and destroyed a neighbouring property where the school wants to build four classrooms.

Tenants say they came under attack when some learners allegedly went on the rampage and stormed the property‚ damaging furniture and appliances and attacking residents who ran for their lives. A bed was pulled into Sarnia Road‚ where roadworks were underway‚ and set alight.

One of the residents‚ Sizwe Lombo‚ was hit on the head and leg with a rock. With blood pouring down his face from his injuries‚ he told TimesLIVE that he had lived in the property as long as he could remember.

Sizwe Lombo who was attacked in his home by pupils from Phambili High School who want to turn his home into classrooms.
Image: Jackie Clausen

He said they had a protection order which they obtained against the school on Monday and which they wanted to serve to the principal on Tuesday‚ but he allegedly refused. Lombo said the order was destroyed during the commotion.

He claimed that the children were instigated by members of the school governing body to start the violence. "I am limping after someone hit my leg with a rock. These kids were instigating violence with members of the SGB‚ " he said.

A large contingent of people managed to calm down the learners‚ who were forced back onto the school premises. Police continued to keep a close watch while learners watched from inside the school premises.

* This a developing story.

