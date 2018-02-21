Frustrated Durban University of Technology students demanded on Wednesday that the institution resume its academic programme.

Controversial “Fees Must Fall” activist Bonginkosi Khanyile told TimesLive that he and other student leaders had “mobilised“ students to voice their concern over the indefinite suspension of lectures. “All students have united to tell management that we want to start lectures.”

On Friday more than 21 000 students learnt they would have to sit at home because the academic programme was put on hold indefinitely‚ following a six-week impasse over proposed staff salary increases for 2018.

Management is offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% housing allowance‚ without a once-off bonus. But unions are demanding an 8% increase and a R350 hike in the housing allowance. Staff vented their anger on Tuesday after learning that their salaries had been slashed.