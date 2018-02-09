After more than a month‚ the beleaguered Durban University of Technology is still no closer to reaching an agreement with striking staff over salary increments – and it has‚ again‚ forced the start of the academic year to be delayed.

In a last ditch attempt to resolve the protracted impasse with unions‚ the university turned to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this week.

The academic year was due to start on Monday‚ but the breakdown in negotiations over better salary packages‚ saw lectures being pushed to February 12.