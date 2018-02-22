Investigators homed in on Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport‚ Brett Herron‚ on Thursday.

Bowman Gilfillan attorneys requested access to Herron’s computers and e-mails. The firm has been appointed by the city council to investigate allegations of misconduct involving suspended Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has also been implicated in the saga‚ which involves allegations of misspent millions‚ tender irregularities and theft approaching R40-million. All the allegations revolve around the MyCiTi bus rapid transport system.

In a statement‚ Herron said that in the interests of a thorough investigation into Whitehead‚ “I fully support this review of the computer data in my office and to that end I am co-operating fully with the request from Bowman Gilfillan”.

He insisted that his offices were not “raided”‚ adding: “It was‚ in fact‚ a polite request to allow Bowman Gilfillan auditors access to download data they consider may be relevant to their investigation.