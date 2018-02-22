Chippa United to use Orlando Pirates fixture to feed the needy

Chippa United have responded to the plight of many poor people in the Eastern Cape and the premiership club has launched a unique programme to give back to the community.

United is asking football lovers to bring tinned food to the club's home matches as a donation to an NGO - Meals on Wheels.

The club hosts drawcards Orlando Pirates in a highly anticipated league match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday and the Eastern Cape side hopes to use the high-profile encounter to introduce the initiative to the nation.

United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said the country is facing numerous challenges and they would like to do their bit to give back to the community.

"There are lot of challenges that are facing the country and poverty in the Eastern Cape is one of them where families go to bed without food‚” he said.

"As a football club we would like to work with all stakeholders involved in making sure that we root out poverty.

"Obviously we know that it's mammoth task but our intervention is linked to millennium goals to eradicate poverty in the continent.”

The Tsomo-born Zibeko said they have extended an invitation to Pirates to also join the initiative on the day.

"The partnership is between Chippa United and Meals on Wheel but we have extended an invitation to Orlando Pirates to support the initiative‚" he said.

"Remember that Orlando Pirates fans in the province are also affected by poverty.

"As a club we are also very involved in the education initiatives and we've donated books in East London in the BCM.

"We have also adopted schools where we do motivational speaking and also part of reading of books.

"We are very excited to work with Meals on Wheels.

"Obviously the health of our people is a priority and we will count each and every can that we get on Sunday and then on Monday morning we will make sure that those that are expired are not donated."

"I hope our supporters through the spirit of Ubuntu will donate the right tins for the initiative."

Zibeko explained that United does not only focuses on sports-related issues but also remains committed to helping with educational activities such as reading of books and motivational speaking.

"Through partnership with the Red-Cross we have held various coaching clinics in the Nelson Mandela Bay region but also in Aliwal North‚ Mqanduli‚ Mthatha‚ Libode and Grahamstown."

Zibeko did not hesitate to confirm that this tin collection initiative is in line with the Budget Speech tabled by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

"Most definitely it is in line and if you look at the poor of poorest provinces‚ the Eastern Cape name is there‚" he said.

"So it is of course also influenced by the state of the province of the address."

Meals on Wheels core mandate is to prepare food and feed millions of people per year on a daily basis.

"With this initiative our chairman Chippa Mpengesi opened his heart and hands and said with partnership with Meals on Wheels we'll be able to do our bit to contribute to the South Africa that Nelson Mandela dreamt of‚" he said.

"It is then up to us as South African soccer loving people to heed the call and make the contribution."

The drop-off zones will be at the Milner Avenue gate A/B and the Prince Alfred Road gate B/C.

Football fans who may not be able to support the initiative at the stadium can do their bit by sending an sms with the word “MEAL” to 39055 and that sms will feed someone who would have otherwise gone to sleep hungry.