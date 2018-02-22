Kane said there seemed to be no policy justification for MDA’s proposal‚ which in her view was “the least innovative or creative of the bids submitted”.

“It simply continues the vision of the 1960s highway designers for a car-oriented Foreshore at great cost to the possibilities of a developing a truly iconic area as an asset for the city in the long term‚” she said.

Along with concerns about the lack of transparency and allegations of mismanagement of the bid‚ she said the proposed new freeway offered “a bleak prospect for anyone on foot in the area”.

The proposed freeway was “twice the height of the existing roads and will block the sky from pedestrians at ground level”.

Kane questioned how the R8.3-billion scheme would be funded and whether the contribution required from the city for the provision of 450 affordable housing units could not be better used.

“Could the city's contribution needed actually build more affordable housing units for the same cost to the city? How much ‘subsidy’ for this scheme will the developer require?” she asked.

The bird’s eye view provided by the developers was misleading‚ she said‚ and ground-level visuals were needed to assess the impact of a proposed development that “turns its back on the sea and effectively removes any longer-term future possibilities of linkages between the CBD and the sea”.

What the city asked for

The original prospectus allowed bidders to complete or demolish the unfinished freeways as they chose‚ but emphasised the proposed development must:

be “attuned to the social and cultural realities of the city”;

“unlock connectivity” within the city centre;

address congestion challenges;

be “iconic and clearly able to build the international brand and identity of Cape Town”; and

deliver “tangible and affordable housing solutions integrated with the other land uses”.

The prospectus said there should be mixed use of the land‚ including transport‚ affordable housing‚ the creation of social and economic opportunities‚ and the provision of open space.

Blocking off the sea

“It’s a surprise this bid was chosen‚” said Professor Vanessa Watson at the UCT School of Architecture‚ Planning‚ and Geomatics. “It violates just about every criteria the city set up at the beginning for what the achievement of the project should be.”

Watson said the provision of 450 affordable housing units was “miniscule” and would make no impact on the spatial segregation of the city. She said another bid offered 4 000 affordable housing units.

MDA’s proposal would supply more high-end apartments which would worsen spatial segregation‚ she said.

Bidders had been asked to preserve the historical uniqueness of Cape Town and enhance the character of the city‚ yet the proposal “looks like a copy of Shanghai or Singapore”.

“It is a wall of towers between the city and the sea‚” she said.