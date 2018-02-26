South Africa

Makhura slams health care workers in Life Esidemeni tragedy

26 February 2018 - 13:25 By Isaac Mahlangu
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File photo

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the Life Esidimeni tragedy has exposed public health workers who treat patients with disrespect and disdain.

Makhura said this while delivering his 2018 state of the province address in the Gauteng legislature on Monday.

"This is totally unacceptable and is not representative of the tens and thousands of healthcare professionals and workers who are compassionate and dedicated to public service excellence‚" Makhura said.

Makhura said Gauteng runs the biggest health system in Southern Africa‚ which caters for more than 20 million visits per year.

