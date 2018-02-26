NSFAS strike is over‚ union confirms

A four-day-long strike by members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been called off after an agreement was reached with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The union's secretariat said in a statement on Monday that "the package which workers accepted as the basis of suspending the strike contains an agreement to address salary anomalies for entry level for administrators to be moved from R175‚156 per annum to R209‚421 per annum; entry level for senior finance administrators to be moved from R209‚156 per annum to R289‚336 per annum; entry level for board committee specialists to be moved from R289‚336 per annum to R359‚313 per annum."