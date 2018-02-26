Stories of abuse could change the lives of sex workers

Her clothes were torn and she was pepper sprayed as police officers tried to push her into a van.

Another woman was beaten and a police officer tried to cut off her clothes. She sustained further injuries in the back of the police van. Her earrings and cellphones were stolen.

These disturbing stories of police abuse could end up inspiring change that will help thousands of South African sex workers. The two cases were reported to the gender commission in 2012. The commission subsequently launched an investigation into police abuse of sex workers. The report was released on Friday.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) partly relied on a report by the Women’s Legal Centre (WLC).

“South Africa needs to shift from approaching sex work through the lens of criminalisation‚ towards treating sex work as a form of labour that is governed with the same rights and responsibilities as all other forms of work‚” the WLC found in 2016.

The CGE said on Friday that police officers should undergo sex work sensitivity training and stop using municipal by-laws to unlawfully arrest and detain sex workers.