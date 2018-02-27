A fourth man has been questioned in connection with the kidnapping of Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders.

The man was detained on Monday night and later released.

Meanwhile‚ Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said that a 19-year-old man was arrested is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The youngster was arrested in Ndlovini‚ near Eshowe‚ in a raid conducted by members of the Hawks as well as multi-national intelligence agencies also on Monday night.