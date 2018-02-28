DNA results confirm charred remains belong to missing Durban escort

DNA results have confirmed that the charred remains of a woman found in New Hanover in January are those of Durban escort Siam Lee‚ police said on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that comparative samples obtained from her mother Carmen had positively matched those of the body recovered by the police.

“The results were released on Tuesday and her mortal remains have been released to her family‚” she said.