South Africa

WATCH | Joburg number plate flipper caught on camera

01 March 2018 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE

A video posted on Facebook shows a car using a number-plate ‘flipper’ to conceal the car’s licence plates as it approaches an e-toll gantry in Johannesburg.

A Johannesburg motorist has been caught on camera by another motorist, dodging the e-toll cameras using a number plate flipper.

The illegal device can be seen obscuring the vehicle’s number plate just before the motorist passes an e-toll gantry, and then expose the plate after passing the gantry.

