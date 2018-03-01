WATCH | Joburg number plate flipper caught on camera
01 March 2018 - 13:42
A video posted on Facebook shows a car using a number-plate ‘flipper’ to conceal the car’s licence plates as it approaches an e-toll gantry in Johannesburg.
A Johannesburg motorist has been caught on camera by another motorist, dodging the e-toll cameras using a number plate flipper.
The illegal device can be seen obscuring the vehicle’s number plate just before the motorist passes an e-toll gantry, and then expose the plate after passing the gantry.
