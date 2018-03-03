A police officer was shot dead and another wounded by unknown suspects in Pretoria on Friday evening‚ police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the two officers were conducting stop-and-search duties in Sunnyside when they were attacked by the suspects‚ who fled after the attack.

She said one of the policemen‚ who was 34 years old‚ had succumbed to his injuries in hospital‚ while his 41-year-old colleague was in a stable condition in hospital.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened by the death of yet another on-duty member and prays for the speedy recovery of the member in hospital‚” Peters said.