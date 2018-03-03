Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has unsurprisingly followed SuperSport United’s Eric Tinkler onto the Premier Soccer League coaches’ scrapheap‚ Chippa have announced.

Chippa posted on their official Twitter page on Saturday that the club have agreed to part ways with the coach‚ the day after the Chilli Boyz lost 2-0 to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Chippa wrote: “Chippa United has parted ways with Head Coach‚ Teboho Moloi. It was an amicable parting‚ and Mr Moloi remains a friend of the Club. We thank him for his contribution to the Club‚ and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”