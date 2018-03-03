A TV advert for pet insurance made at least one viewer barking mad.

Linda Schaffers complained to the advertising watchdog that Dotsure’s ad was offensive and insensitive to poor people.

Reporting on its analysis of her complaint‚ the Advertising Standards Authority directorate said Schaffers argued that many South Africans could not afford food or a home‚ let alone medical insurance.

“She pointed out that this commercial‚ that promotes a product that only the rich can afford‚ is flighted every day in citizens’ faces‚ which engenders anger and bitterness in a country that is already battling with racism‚” the directorate said.