The husband of murdered Cape Town secretary Gill Packham appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Rob Packham‚ 57‚ was arrested on Friday‚ about a week after Packham's charred body was discovered in the boot of her burnt out BMW. He is facing a charge of premeditated murder and the state has opposed bail.

Family and friends of Packham were seated in the second row since the opening of the court to await Rob's appearance.

Packham was declared missing by a family member on February 22 after she left home in her green BMW at 7am to go to work at the Springfield Convent School in Wynberg‚ Cape Town. She worked as a secretary at the school but she never arrived for work that day.

The body of a woman was found in the back of a burning car behind the Diep River railway station by police that evening and DNA results confirmed that it was Packham.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that Diep River police detectives arrested Rob "after working tirelessly" last week.