Man accused of killing wife says he was looking for her on day of murder

A Constantia man accused of murdering his wife‚ Gill Packham‚ says he was driving around looking for his wife in places the couple used to frequent on the day she was murdered.

Rob Packham sobbed in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday where he was charged with murdering his wife of 30 years.

Gill’s body was found in the back of her burning green BMW sedan at 9.30pm on Thursday February 22. She was declared missing by a relative earlier that same day after she never arrived for work at Springfield Convent School where she worked as a secretary.

State prosecutor advocate Brynmor Benjamin told the court that Packham was the last person seen with Gill at about 7.34am on the day of the murder when he was supposed to be at work.