Gauteng's provincial treasury has set aside R28-million to the premier’s office to ensure it can respond to financial implications flowing from the Life Esidimeni arbitration.

“We are currently awaiting the final report from Justice [Dikgang] Moseneke on the Life Esidimeni tragedy. What we know at this stage‚ is that an agreement has been reached with the families of the victims in relation to individual compensation. An amount of R28-million is allocated in this budget to the department of the premier‚ to honour this commitment‚” said Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy when she tabled her budget in the legislature on Tuesday.

Creecy then used the opportunity to make a public apology on the tragedy as she was part of the executive of the province when it happened.

“Allow me to take a moment to repeat in this house my words to the families when I gave evidence at the hearing in January. The testimony of suffering and cruelty I listened to in the course of the hearings has never left me. It filled me with shame that I was part of this government when this terrible tragedy happened. If as a result of the testimony I gave at the hearings‚ you feel that there were things I should have done as the MEC of finance which I did not do‚ I apologise‚ deeply and sincerely‚” Creecy said.