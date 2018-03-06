Good old-fashioned leather wallets are increasingly being replaced by plastic‚ metal and glass as more and more South Africans prefer using their mobile device as a digital wallet.

On Monday online payment platform PayPal released a report showing that more than half of all South Africans with smartphones were using their devices as their preferred method of transacting.

Of the people surveyed‚ 46% said that being able to shop on their mobile phone has made them buy more‚ while 52% said that in the past month they’ve left the house without their wallet at least once‚ instead making their payments with their mobile device.