Police launch manhunt for cash-in-transit robbers
Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily-armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ Randburg‚ on Tuesday morning.
Police said preliminary reports indicated that the gang made off with “an undisclosed amount of cash and unconfirmed commodities” after holding up a security cash truck.
One suspect was fatally wounded during an ensuing shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.
More than seven suspects were involved in the heist‚ police said.
WARNING: NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS
“Police recovered a total of three high calibre firearms‚ two magazines with live ammunition‚ as well as three vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime. Another vehicle was also recovered at Randparkridge‚ Honeydew‚ and is believed to have been hijacked and later abandoned by the suspects after the robbery‚” police said.
“Police will investigate cases of cash-in-transit robbery‚ armed robbery‚ inquest‚ attempted murder‚ possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition‚ and carjacking.
“The suspects are still at large.”
While appealing for any information in the robbery and those behind it‚ police warned members of the public not to confront the suspects as they were heavily armed and dangerous.
According to an earlier report from police‚ the cash-in-transit heist took place at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Grove Street in Randburg‚
Emergency service staff and law enforcement officers responded to the scene at around 10am on Tuesday. Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said there was a shootout between security officers and the suspects.
“Security came to fetch money from one of the outlets in the area when they were approached by a number of suspects. This led to a shootout. The other suspects managed to escape while one was shot and fatally wounded‚” said Masondo.
It appears that while fleeing‚ the suspects then tried to hijack a car after they abandoned the ones they came with at the scene.
“We have since recovered the car and a firearm which was used to commit the crime‚” he said.
The driver of the hijacked vehicle was not injured.
