Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily-armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ Randburg‚ on Tuesday morning.

Police said preliminary reports indicated that the gang made off with “an undisclosed amount of cash and unconfirmed commodities” after holding up a security cash truck.

One suspect was fatally wounded during an ensuing shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.

More than seven suspects were involved in the heist‚ police said.