Private investigator Brad Nathanson has poured cold water on allegations of torture‚ evidence tampering and the unlawful arrest of a man alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Durban escort Siam Lee.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who is facing a raft of charges including rape‚ cannot yet be named.

After more than a month in custody‚ the state’s prime suspect applied for bail in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

The man‚ who faces sixteen charges relating to the murder of Lee as well as his alleged interactions with two other women‚ spent the lion’s share of his time in the witness box sledging Nathanson‚ who along with his team had affected his arrest.