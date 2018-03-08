The man said that on the day he was arrested he had arrived at his Assagay home to find that his car‚ which had been parked in the garage‚ was missing.

"I was walking toward it [the garage] when I noticed that the black Mercedes was not there. I also noticed that an entire window panel of the garage had been ripped off‚” he said.

As he moved to retrieve his cell phone from his car‚ a vehicle pulled into his driveway.

"A white gentleman with tattoos got out‚ I know now that he is Brad Nathanson. He pointed a gun at me and swore at me as he ordered me to open the gate. They told me that I had murdered Siam Lee‚ to which I responded that I had never murdered anyone."

Handcuffed and prostrate on the floor‚ the man claimed he was beaten by Nathanson and his employee‚ Shane Brits.

"They were punching me and kicking me‚ both Brits and Nathanson‚ and I was screaming in pain. One of my neighbours came running with her daughter and tried to intervene‚” he said.

He elaborated that his ordeal had continued after police arrived at the scene.

“The IO [investigating officer] said to that I had two choices‚ either to leave my house having confessed‚ or leave it in a body bag‚” he said. “He told one of the officers to go and fetch an evidence bag‚ clear ones with the police emblem. They took a plastic bag and put it over my face and they suffocated me.” Krog closed his case on Wednesday afternoon‚ the state expected to cross examine the accused on Thursday when the bail application continues.